Lightbridge (LTBR) has a large opportunity in the coming decade as a critical asset for ensuring the viability of the supply of nuclear fuel in the US as international trade relations face certain pressures resulting from tariffs and
Lightbridge Has High Potential, Risks Loss Of Market Share To Natural Gas
Summary
- Lightbridge has potential as a critical asset for US nuclear fuel supply amid international trade tensions, but faces competition from natural gas for data center power capacity.
- Recent tests show Lightbridge Fuel's enhanced safety and performance, with significant steps towards commercialization, including successful co-extrusion and upcoming enriched uranium tests.
- As international trade deteriorates, the importance of nuclear power in the US may deteriorate in favor of natural gas, as sourcing supply, processing, and generating electricity is less complex.
- Though growth in nuclear power may remain stagnant in the US as a result of this, Lightbridge has a large market to service with Lightbridge Fuel and its recycling potential.
