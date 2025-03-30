The Energy sector has jumped out to a big lead when scanning the year-to-date S&P 500 sector performances. Over the past five years, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), is up by more than 300%, a four-bagger, with
Occidental Petroleum: Shares Finding Their Footing, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- Energy sector leads YTD S&P 500 performance; XLE up 300% over five years, showing resilience amid geopolitical risks and inflation.
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) remains a buy; attractive valuation, high free cash flow, and ongoing debt reduction efforts despite recent mixed quarterly results.
- OXY's technicals are bearish, but support at mid-$40s and improving RSI offer potential; long-term support near $36.
- Key risks include volatile oil prices, supply chain issues, and execution on capital spending plans; EPS estimates retreat but valuation remains compelling.
