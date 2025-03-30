Piedmont Lithium: Not Enough Catalysts To Raise Prices

Mar. 30, 2025 2:45 PM ETPiedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) StockPLL
Joseph Parrish
2.33K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Piedmont Lithium's stock has been under pressure due to lack of positive free cash flow and uncertain future lithium prices.
  • Record shipments and revenue growth in 2024, but cash burn remains high.
  • Cost-cutting measures and potential merger with Sayona could extend liquidity, but long-term success hinges on higher lithium prices.
  • I maintain my Hold rating due to uncertain profitability and potential need for further capital raising despite near-term merger opportunities.

Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) is a rising lithium player that, nevertheless, has seen its stock beaten down over the past year.

This is not too surprising, given the lack of positive free cash flow when I covered it last

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish
2.33K Followers
I analyze securities based on value investing, an owner's mindset, and a long-term horizon. I don't write sell articles as those are considered short theses, and I never recommend shorting.Former advisory representative at Fidelity. I do my own investing now and share my research here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News