Conoco Phillips: Undervalued Laggard Poised To Outperform
Summary
- ConocoPhillips (COP) stock has underperformed peers and the SPDR Energy Sector ETF, but its strong operational and financial performance supports a BUY rating.
- COP boasts a low-cost production profile; significant assets in the Permian Basin, Alaska, and LNG technology, contributing to its robust free-cash-flow.
- Despite generating $6.96/share of FCF last year, current price targets by 4 major Street firms average ~$130/share, 25%+ higher than COP's current stock price.
- Despite macro-economic risks, COP's strong balance sheet, a 3.0% dividend yield, and expected 18.8% production growth make it undervalued with a potential 30% total return.
- COP's disciplined cap-ex approach and strategic acquisitions, like Marathon Oil, position it well for future shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.
