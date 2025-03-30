Palantir's Efficiency Edge, But Invest Through SHLD For Valuation Advantage
Summary
- Palantir stock dropped by more than 30% due to broader market volatility created by recession fears and potential Pentagon budget cuts.
- The company derives 55% of its revenue from government contracts.
- However, its products offer efficiency gains, making it valuable for a new administration focused on reducing spending while promoting efficiency.
- Still, given its high valuations, which make it particularly susceptible to investor sentiment, it is preferable to invest through the ETF route.
- SHLD offers 6.15 times better valuation exposure to Palantir's earnings compared to a direct investment, and spreads risks among more holdings, over 30% of which are benefiting from Europe's rearmament.
