Braskem Q4: Challenging But Opportune Scenario For Patient Investors

Mar. 30, 2025 4:21 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK) StockBAK
Multiplo Invest
1.22K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Braskem's net revenues fell 14% q/q and 2% y/y in 4Q24 due to reduced petrochemical spreads and lower demand.
  • Despite high leverage, Braskem's $2.4 billion cash ensures debt coverage for the next 47 months, projecting operational cash recovery.
  • Valuation comparison with peers suggests a 19% upside, reinforcing my buy recommendation despite challenging market conditions.
  • Future margin improvements are expected through operational efficiency and capacity rationalization, with moderate gains projected for 2025.

Braskem factory in Bahia

Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I reiterate my recommendation to buy Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares after the release of its Q4 results. This article is a continuation of my inception thesis published on June 14, 2024.

In this article, we will see that

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.22K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News