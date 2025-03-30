Galiano Gold: Production Is Poised To Join The Bullish Gold Price (Rating Upgrade)

Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Upgraded Galiano Gold Inc. to a "Buy" rating due to expected increased production, cost reductions, and a bullish gold price outlook, enhancing profitability and cash flow.
  • Galiano Gold owns 90% of the Asanko Gold Mine, with significant production growth and cost cooling anticipated from mid-2025, doubling output by 2029.
  • Termination of the fixed-price off-take agreement allows full exposure to rising gold prices, boosting earnings potential and aligning with bullish market sentiment.
  • Shares are currently undervalued, presenting a buying opportunity, especially if a dip occurs due to a potential delay in interest rate cuts amid inflation concerns.

High Angle View Of Gold Ingots Stacked

A “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold Inc.

This article recommends a “Buy” rating for NYSE-listed shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU), upgrading from the “Hold” rating we gave in the previous article.

The upgrade is justified, as

This article was written by

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

