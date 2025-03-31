Most probably you have heard me already several times saying that the current market environment is not the best one for BDC investing. The five most important forces that render this segment less attractive compared to where it was ~2
Worried About BDC Dividends? Consider These 3 For Durable Income
Summary
- BDC dividend investors, who want to avoid seeing their portfolio current income streams shrink, have to be extra careful when picking BDCs.
- Largely due to unfavorable sector-wide conditions, many BDCs have already cut their dividends (just as I predicted).
- In my view, there are many more in line.
- In the article, I discuss three BDCs, which have truly protected base dividends and thus the chances here for a dividend cut are very distant.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDUS, CION either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.