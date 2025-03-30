The MaM Portfolio: 2025 Q1 Update

Moats and Monopolies
1.25K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • We run a highly concentrated portfolio of high quality companies from around the world and a little bit of Bitcoin.
  • There are no major new buys but we sold out of two holdings, and now have 12 stocks in our portfolio.
  • Our watchlist includes Novo Nordisk, Brookfield Asset Management, and Axon Enterprise, with specific price targets for potential entry.
  • Despite a challenging quarter, we remain ahead of benchmark indices since inception of the Moats and Monopolies portfolio, and plan to use market corrections to buy more high-quality, compounding businesses.

financial planning

utah778

Moats and Monopolies

Welcome to Moats and Monopolies! We do things a little differently here, and share our learning journey through regular updates of everything that we do with our own portfolio. If you want to take a look at a

This article was written by

Moats and Monopolies
1.25K Followers
Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models. Our portfolio is openly shared on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL OF THE HOLDINGS DISCUSSED IN THE ARTICLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
ISRG--
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News