Play Defense With These Two ETFs During This Market Rollercoaster

Apr. 01, 2025 7:02 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Economic uncertainty is rising; defensive stocks and sectors like telecoms, REITs, and dividend-paying stocks are recommended for portfolio stability.
  • Capital Group Dividend Value ETF offers diversification with strong performance in defensive sectors and high-yield stocks, despite a higher expense ratio.
  • SPDR Gold MiniShares ETF is a cost-effective way to invest in gold, providing portfolio stability and potential capital appreciation amid economic uncertainty.
  • ETFs offer diversification but carry risks like transaction costs and tax implications; monitor interest rate volatility for GLDM.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

People riding a roller coaster

Hill Street Studios

Introduction

Depending on what type of investor you are, you may be wondering how to position your portfolio for the unknown.

Uncertainty surrounding the economic environment has been picking up lately, leaving investors wondering where to deploy



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.1K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, SCHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLC--
The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® ETF Fund
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLF--
The Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLP--
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLK--
The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News