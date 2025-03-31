As a result of the overall weakness in the US stock market, driven by the uncertainty in US policy, indecisiveness on tariffs, corporation's reluctance to invest amidst uncertainty, sticky inflation and weakening consumer sentiment, quality companies like Microsoft Corporation
Microsoft: Drop Is Prime Buying Opportunity As Growth Prospects Remain Intact
Summary
- Microsoft's stock has declined 17% from its all-time high due to broader market weakness, but its strong fundamentals and growth prospects remain intact.
- The company delivered strong Q2 FY25 results, with revenue up 12% YoY, driven by growth across core segments, particularly Azure and AI services.
- Despite a planned $80B CapEx, partially for AI infrastructure, MSFT's robust earnings growth and leadership in AI justify its premium valuation.
- I am buying more shares at $380/share, and if weakness persists, I'll be adding even more.
