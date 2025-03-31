Amazon: AWS And Digital Advertising Growth Are Key Catalysts
Summary
- Amazon's stock dipped due to trade uncertainty, but AWS and digital advertising are driving substantial operating profit growth, making the stock undervalued.
- AWS, contributing significantly to operating profits with high margins, is expected to sustain growth, potentially tripling Amazon's operating profit by 2030.
- Digital advertising, with rapid growth and high margins, is poised to boost Amazon's profits, leveraging its vast customer data trove.
- Despite competition, Amazon's strong market position in eCommerce, AWS, and digital advertising supports a long-term buy recommendation, targeting $200 billion in operating profits by decade's end.
