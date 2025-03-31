I last wrote about fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) on January 12, 2025, only six days after the news hit the market that it would merge with The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) Hulu + Live TV business. I lowered
Why fuboTV Remains A Hold: Analyzing Market Risks And Opportunities
Summary
- fuboTV plans to expand its offerings by adding skinny bundles, including a sports-focused bundle, to attract a broader subscriber base and provide more viewing choices.
- The company's fourth-quarter 2024 revenue increased 8.1% year-over-year but missed analysts' estimates, leading to a 13.9% drop in the stock price.
- The company faces several risks, including the loss of Univision content, regulatory hurdles for its proposed merger with Hulu + Live TV, and intense competition in the streaming market.
- FUBO stock remains a hold until there is more clarity on whether the Hulu Live deal will be approved by U.S. regulators.
