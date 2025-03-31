I have previously written three articles on REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), with two bearish and one neutral rating. During my research on REX, I have always felt that the company was well managed. I just thought it was
REX American Resources: Now It Looks Cheap
Summary
- REX American Resources Corporation is well-managed and currently undervalued, presenting a buying opportunity despite industry and political headwinds.
- REX's Q4 EPS of $0.63 beat consensus of $0.37, and I expect Q1 EPS to be closer to last year's $0.58 than the forecasted $0.34.
- REX's balance sheet remains strong with $359 million in cash and equivalents, and its price to book valuation is near historical lows, making it attractive.
- My target price for REX remains at $50, supported by $20 per share in cash and an anticipated EPS of $2.00, applying a 15x multiple.
