Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a fast-growing digital banking platform with massive customer acquisition momentum and improving platform metrics. The Fintech is expanding rapidly in its core markets are Brazil, Mexico and Colombia and has its headquarters in
Nu Holdings: A Golden Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Nu Holdings is a rapidly growing, profitable fintech with a strong presence in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, offering a unique buying opportunity due to its undervaluation.
- The platform's customer base grew 22% Y/Y to 114M in Q4'24, with potential to reach 340M customers by the end of the decade.
- I like the Company's focus on the dynamic Latin American market, strong customer growth, and improving monetization.
- NU's profitability surged 91% Y/Y in FY 2024, with ARPAC increasing 23% Y/Y, a key organic monetization figure.
- Trading at only a 14.0x forward P/E ratio, Nu Holdings is undervalued compared to U.S.-based fintech rivals and has material upside revaluation potential.
