Welcome. I am starting a weekly macroeconomics recap. I intend to publish a weekly recap of various events and economic reports, along with my view of the direction of the economy at the very end. Please share your views in
Macroeconomics Recap: Worsening Outlook
Summary
- Consumer confidence is weakening, signaling potential recession risks.
- Personal income grew by 0.8%, but consumer spending and inflation data reflect a negative outlook.
- The labor market remains resilient.
- The US economic outlook has worsened relative to last week, with an expectation for the trend to continue for the foreseeable future.
