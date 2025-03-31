Nvidia: The Path To $200 (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Nvidia's stock has faced significant declines due to geopolitical risks and competition in AI, but recent earnings show strong revenue and net income growth.
- Despite short-term technical weaknesses, long-term charts suggest the potential for substantial upside, with possible price targets above $134.60 and even $200 by September 2025.
- NVDA's forward P/E ratio of 24.2x is attractive compared to other MAG 7 stocks, making it a compelling buy despite some cheaper alternatives.
- I am upgrading Nvidia to a 'Strong Buy' due to its impressive earnings, attractive valuation, and long-term bullish technical indicators.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.