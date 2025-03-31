While Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down YTD primarily due to the overall market selloff, I still consider the company to be one of the best investments right now, especially at the current market price. Although the macro risks are
Nvidia: Don't Miss This Golden Chance To Buy
Summary
- Nvidia's stock is down YTD due to market selloff, but its dominant position in AI chips makes it a solid BUY at current prices.
- Despite macro risks, Nvidia's impressive Q4 earnings and strong revenue outlook indicate significant growth potential, driven by the ongoing AI revolution.
- Nvidia's fair value is estimated at $180.06 per share, representing a ~65% upside, with the street likely underestimating its growth potential.
- While macro risks like export restrictions and trade policies pose challenges, Nvidia's long-term growth prospects in AI chips remain strong, justifying a BUY rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.