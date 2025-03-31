Is it finally time for international stocks to shine? That question has been asked and answered negatively for 10 of the last 12 years if you compare the S&P 500 to the EAFE international stock index. The total return changes
Weekly Market Pulse: The Weak Dollar Effect
Summary
- Is it finally time for international stocks to shine? That question has been asked and answered negatively for 10 of the last 12 years if you compare the S&P 500 to the EAFE international stock index.
- Earnings growth has been better in the US. Earnings for European companies actually contracted from 2009-2019 by about a quarter, while US earnings grew by 40%.
- From February 2012 to September 2022, the US Dollar index rose 46%. While it has backed off some, it is still up 33% since early 2012.
- Earnings growth for Europe has picked up since the pandemic, and the difference has now narrowed to almost nothing.
