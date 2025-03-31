Broadcom's Recovery May Be Close

  • Broadcom's Q1 2025 earnings showed a 25% YoY revenue rise, driven by AI and virtualization, reinforcing my "Buy" rating despite recent stock dips.
  • The firm's AI revenue surged 77% YoY, and Broadcom is expanding its AI clusters, enhancing its market influence and future growth prospects.
  • Broadcom's EV/EBITDA ratio is attractive, suggesting the stock is >20% undervalued, presenting a compelling buying opportunity amid current market conditions.
  • Potential risks include geopolitical tensions and data center oversupply, but Broadcom's strong fundamentals and growth potential make it a worthwhile investment.
  • I keep my "Buy" in place - AVGO is too tempting to ignore right now.
Broadcom

G0d4ather

My Updated Thesis

I initiated my investment coverage of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) (NEOE:AVGO:CA) stock here on Seeking Alpha in mid-March 2024 with a "Buy" rating, and so far, the stock is up over 28.6% while the broader

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
7.82K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

