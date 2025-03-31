JEPI Is My Pick For Next Quarter, Beating Out SPYI

John Bowman
4.55K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • JEPI and SPYI are both popular income funds for many investors.
  • JEPI's diversified, value-oriented portfolio and lower beta make it advantageous over the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in today's market conditions.
  • I discuss the current market conditions, as well as JEPI's performance against SPYI and the S&P 500 in general.
  • I also discuss tax considerations, allocation recommendations, and offer a direct comparison between the two funds.
dog boss in the office earns and recounts money

miki-tiger/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

My regular readers will know that I have been a fan of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) since I first started writing about it last year. Earlier this year, in January, I wrote that JEPI was "my bet

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.55K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPI, JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI
--
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News