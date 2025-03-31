Danaher Corporation: A Mixed Bag Of Strength And Stagnation

Mar. 31, 2025 2:27 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR) StockDHR
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.57K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Danaher Corporation incorporates science and technology and has a market cap of $150B.
  • The company has mixed financials, with its gross profit margin being its strongest and most consistent.
  • DHR doesn't offer much in terms of dividend yield, but its above-average dividend growth could be attractive for dividend investors.

Modern Empty Biological Applied Science Laboratory with Technological Microscopes, Glass Test Tubes, Micropipettes and Desktop Computers and Displays. PC"s are Running Sophisticated DNA Calculations.

gorodenkoff

Company Description

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is a global company known for integrating science and technology. It operates through three reportable segments: Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Currently, DHR boasts a market cap of about $150B and employs more than 60,000 people worldwide. Over the past

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.57K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News