In mid-January, I warned about a resurgence of inflation driven by the promised tariff and immigration policies of the incoming Trump administration. Since then, we've become privy to survey data that portends exactly that. There are implications for investors and additional
Telltale Signs Of Inflation Call For TIPS
Summary
- Recent survey data from the Philadelphia Fed and the University of Michigan indicate a significant rise in inflation expectations since early February.
- The Trump administration's tariff and immigration policies are driving these inflation expectations, impacting investor sentiment and market behavior.
- TIPS have outperformed traditional bonds year-to-date, reflecting heightened inflation concerns.
- Investors should monitor these inflation signals closely and consider adjusting their portfolios to mitigate potential risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHP VAIPX STPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|STPZ
|-
|-
|PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF