Constellation Brands: Lots Of Value, But Also Lots Of Uncertainty
Summary
- Constellation Brands faces uncertainty due to Trump's tariffs on Mexican imports, impacting 85% of revenue and potentially reducing EPS by $3.69 per share in fiscal 2026.
- Despite strong performance in the Beer Business, the Wine and Spirits segment struggles, with revenue down 14% and profit expected to decline by 17-19% in FY25.
- Financially robust with a favorable valuation, Constellation Brands offers a good dividend and share buyback program but faces long-term growth challenges tied to the Latino community.
- Given the current uncertainties and potential impact of tariffs, I rate Constellation Brands "On Hold".
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.