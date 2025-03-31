Uber Stock: Double-Digit Return Potential Justifies A Buy
Summary
- Uber remains a strong business despite fears over robotaxis, with solid moats, network effects, and adaptability driving its long-term potential.
- The financials show strength, with revenue doubling in recent years and free cash flow reaching $7B, proving the Company's ability to scale and generate shareholder value.
- An 11%+ total return/year is realistic, assuming steady growth and margin expansion, with more upside potential if self-driving tech accelerates profitability.
- Risks exist but seem overblown, as UBER's dominance, diversification, and adaptability mitigate concerns over robotaxis, regulation, and competition.
