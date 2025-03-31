DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY) has reported its first profit for the full year of 2024 since it was listed in 2021. I believe DiDi is at an inflection point to sustain its profitability, driven by its
DiDi Global: Charting A Path To Sustainable Profitability
Summary
- DiDi Global maintains a dominant market share in China's shared mobility market, despite a slight decline due to rising competition from aggregation platforms.
- DiDi's competitive edge includes high MAU, extensive geographical reach, numerous registered drivers, and a broad range of services, despite slightly higher pricing.
- DiDi's profitability is improving, with reduced reliance on incentives and recovery from regulatory challenges, signaling potential for healthier margins.
- Based on a P/S valuation, I rate DiDi as a Buy with a price target of $5.75 for 2025, representing a 16.32% upside.
