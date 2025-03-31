John Hancock International Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equities rose in Q4, driven by optimism for a soft economic landing and resilient global economic data.
  • The John Hancock International Growth Fund outperformed the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Growth Index, with strong security selection in industrials and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • Notable contributors included Accton Technology, Grab Holdings, Rheinmetall AG, and Sony Group, while lacking exposure to Shopify was a detractor.
  • The fund maintains equal weights in quality, growth, capital return, and valuation upside factors, with sector overweights in financials and consumer discretionary.

Highlights

  • Global equities rose during the quarter, reflecting investors continued optimism about a soft economic landing.
  • The fund outperformed the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Growth Index, especially due to favorable security selection in industrials and consumer discretionary, modestly

