Summary

  • The U.S. bond market declined in Q4 2024 as bond yields rose sharply despite Fed rate cuts, driven by strong economic data and geopolitical factors.
  • The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF outperformed its benchmark due to strong security selection in the banking sector and preferred stock, but underperformed in the communications and energy sectors.
  • Opportunities exist in lower capital structures of high-quality businesses for income generation and capital preservation, with a preference for defensive sectors like electric utilities.
  • The flexibility of the preferred security universe allows for strategic allocation across fixed-income sectors, aiding navigation through softer economic environments.

Highlights

  • The U.S. bond market declined in the fourth quarter as bond yields rose sharply.
  • The fund outperformed its benchmark, the ICE BofA U.S. All Capital Securities Index.
  • Security selection within the banking sector was a positive

Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

