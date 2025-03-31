John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. stocks rose in the quarter, driven by mega-cap technology stocks, leading growth stocks to outperform value stocks significantly.
  • The John Hancock U.S. Growth Fund underperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index, mainly due to poor security selection in consumer discretionary and industrials, partially offset by information technology picks.
  • Key detractors included lack of exposure to Tesla and overweight in Uber, while contributors were GoDaddy and Salesforce.
  • Looking ahead, we maintain equal weights in quality, growth, capital return, and valuation upside, with sector overweights in financials and communication services.
Highlights

  • U.S. stocks gained ground in the quarter, with certain mega-cap technology stocks in particular lifting growth stocks relative to their value-oriented counterparts.
  • The fund underperformed the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index, hampered the most by security selection in consumer discretionary

A company of Manulife Investment Management, John Hancock Investment Management serves investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use John Hancock Investment Management's official channels.

