RPT-C: A 9.875% Preferred Stock IPO From Rithm Property Trust

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Rithm Property Trust Inc.'s new Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Preferred Stock offers a 9.875% fixed dividend until 2030, then a floating rate based on SOFR.
  • RPT-C is trading at $25.25 with a current yield of 9.78% and a yield to call of 10.15%, but may adjust to a lower rate post-2030.
  • RPT-C's yield is offering lower distribution than similar preferred stocks from Rithm Capital Corp., while being more prone to eventual price downticks.
  • As with all high-yield fixed-income investments, investor discretion is advised.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trade With Beta: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
REIT, Real Estate Investment Trust Concept, Businessman use laptop Investment plan buy house, Location, Efficiency rating and property value, financial management, Investing for future profits

NongAsimo

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This short analysis is next in line in our series of informative articles targeting an exchange-traded fixed-income security IPO. This time, we will turn our attention to Rithm Property Trust Inc.'s (NYSE:RPT) recently

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.27K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RPT
--
RPT.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News