LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is a San Diego, California-based independent broker dealer—the largest of its kind—with over 28,900 financial advisors, 10 million clients, and $1.7tn in total assets. The company currently provides services across the financial advisory, asset custodian, and brokerage segments, tailoring a combined and
LPL Financial: Positioned To Accelerate Market Expansion Through Commonwealth Acquisition
Summary
- LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer in the US, with strong financials and a growth strategy focused on M&A and vertical integration.
- LPLA's FY24 revenues grew 23.20% YoY to $12.39bn, with EBITDA increasing 11.63% to $2.22bn, despite a significant decline in free cash flow due to heavy investments.
- The stock has outperformed the financial sector and broader market, driven by favorable regulatory conditions and strategic expansions, including the potential acquisition of Commonwealth Financial Network.
- Despite challenges from digital financial solutions and rising capital costs, LPLA's disciplined expansion and undervaluation justify a 'Buy' rating, with a DCF valuation indicating a 9.63% upside.
