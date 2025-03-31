LQD: A Bad Time For Investing In Corporate Bonds

Danil Kolyako
1.78K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The LQD ETF isn't offering enough extra yield compared to safer US government bonds to be worth the risk.
  • Credit spreads remain too tight, in my opinion. This presents a risk for the current holders of corporate bonds in case of an economic slowdown in the US.
  • I maintain my "Sell" rating on the LQD ETF.
Crash in financial crisis

Bartolome Ozonas

In late December 2024, I shared my skeptical opinion of long-duration corporate bonds in the form of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD). Three months later, I guess it's time for an update.

Even though the LQD

This article was written by

Danil Kolyako
1.78K Followers
In the investment world, there's no lack of analysis. However, there's a catastrophic lack of sensible, unbiased, actionable analysis. I want to be one of those who change that for the better.My email: danil (dot) kolyako (at) gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LQD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LQD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LQD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News