Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is one of the largest integrated solar manufacturing and project development companies in the world. Under a tough macro and regulatory environment, the solar industry is still growing with strong demand. In the meantime, CSIQ is undergoing major
Canadian Solar: Facing Headwinds While Navigating Strong Storage Demand
Summary
- Canadian Solar remains resilient despite market headwinds, with strong storage business growth and diversified revenue streams offsetting module sales softness.
- The company faces challenges adapting to new technologies like TOPCon, incurring significant costs to update outdated manufacturing assets.
- Investments in U.S. manufacturing add uncertainty, with potential political and operational risks, but aim to reduce reliance on China.
- Recurrent Energy, CSIQ's project development arm, shows promise with a large solar and storage pipeline, though it needs to grow significantly to impact overall revenue.
