Brown & Brown: A Shield Against Market Turbulence
Summary
- Brown & Brown's growth is driven by insurance premium growth, strategic acquisitions, and potential corporate tax cuts, justifying a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $154 per share.
- Recent acquisitions of Quintes Holding B.V. and Drewberry expand Brown & Brown's international footprint, enhancing revenue and cost synergies.
- BRO achieved 13.8% organic revenue growth and 22.6% adj. EBITDAC growth in FY24, benefiting from market share gains and rising insurance premiums.
- Despite economic uncertainties, Brown & Brown's stable business model and strategic M&A pipeline position it well for continued growth and resilience.
