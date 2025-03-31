Verses AI, Inc. (OTCQB:VRSSD)(VRSSF) is a Canadian software company whose stock has begun to demonstrate early signs of volatility. A combination of corporate efforts to position Verses AI for
Verses AI: Early Volatility Accompanies Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting
Summary
- The PC Revolution of the 1980s initiated a wave of wealth creation, transforming the stock market and the global economy.
- Major technology revolutions, from the PC to the Internet and now AI, have progressively become larger and more disruptive.
- The pace of technological innovation has accelerated, with the AI revolution advancing faster than previous tech waves.
- Tech companies typically have a 30-year lifecycle, highlighting the cyclical nature of success and decline in the industry.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I view VRSSD as a possible short term trade, but not a long term investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.