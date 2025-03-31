Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.

Let's say you have saved a sum of $500,000 for your retirement portfolio, or you are in the process of saving that tidy sum. Whether you are already retired or planning and investing for a retirement income, this article is for you. The idea is not to provide you with a set formula for success but just to provide ideas and strategic guidance that you can use to build your own personalized investment or retirement portfolio. We will discuss how to formulate a balanced, somewhat risk-averse, income-producing, and growth-oriented portfolio with just a few funds. Sure, you can invest in individual dividend stocks, and there is plenty of material on Seeking Alpha on dividend stocks.

All major indices, including the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq (QQQ), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), have all been floundering recently. Core inflation came in at 0.4% in February, which is higher than the consensus forecast of 0.3%. Meanwhile, unemployment has also been fairly high, and consumer strength seemed weak as consumer spending increased by just 0.1% last month after adjusting for inflation, and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey reflected declining sentiment for three straight months. On top of that, inflation expectations for the next 12 months are at 5%, which is the highest level that these expectations have been at since November 2022.

I provided predictions for 7 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in March. In this article I’ll look at another 10 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the first half of April. - JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (JPM) announced a 12.0% dividend increase to an annualized $5.60. The 16th year of dividend growth gives the megabank a forward yield of 2.31%.

"The S&P 500 is set for its worst quarter since 2023" is what it says in the chart below. It's also one of just eight negative quarters since 2015. The good news is that the headline sounds way more dramatic than it actually is. As we can see below, the market isn't even in contraction territory. It also needs to be said that this negative performance comes after a 23% return in 2024 and a 24% return in the year before that. Or to put it differently, this is hardly something investors should complain about.

I guess I have to start with the fact that the timing for launching this kind of activity was not the best one. Shortly after the date when I published the article (which is also a date from which I start to measure the performance), the BDC market experienced a significant drop. The key reason for the correction was related to the increased probabilities of a recession, which is inherently a bad thing for above-average risk assets like BDCs. These probabilities were driven mainly by the introduction of tariffs and the corresponding knock-on effects on the real economy.

