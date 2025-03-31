This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions.

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) financial results have been volatile over the past few years, with losses in 2022 and 2023 and finally profits in 2024. It all depends on aluminum prices, which have relatively recovered in 2024 after falling demand in China and the world as a whole. The company's management is focused on stabilizing the situation and has focused only on high-quality assets, gradually selling less profitable ones. According to my calculations, the final fair valuation of Alcoa shares is $34 per share, which is only 1% higher than the current price. Indeed, I consider the current value of the company's shares to be close to fair, and I believe that the company's shares should be considered for purchase at a price closer to $25.

Looking at the performance over the last twelve months, we can see that FR's price has increased by about 4.2%. When including all distributions paid out to shareholders, the total return jumps to 6.8% over the same period. FR provides a modest dividend yield of 3.3%, which may be one of the reasons this REIT doesn't get the attention it deserves from income investors. However, the magic is in the dividend growth that FR continues to deliver. For instance, FR just raised their dividend by over 20% over the last quarter! FR has been able to maintain a double-digit dividend growth rate over the last decade, making it great for investors that are willing to commit to a longer time horizon.

I first reviewed Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) back in December. I liked that the business was founder led with one of their co-founders, Matt Oppenheimer, still leading the organization. I liked that Remitly was growing their number of quarterly active customers which is turn was leading to significant revenue growth. At the time of the article I thought the company seemed overvalued given it was still a small player in a highly competitive industry. That’s why I decided to give the business a “Hold” rating. Fast-forward several months later, Remitly delivered some great numbers in Q4 2024 as the company beat both revenue and EPS expectations while continuing to increase quarterly active customer count. Thanks to this recent market correction, the company is down nearly 5% YTD and now I believe has a much more attractive valuation.

Toyota's (NYSE:TM, TOYM:CA) financial position remains at a high level – the company's revenue is growing after falling into the pandemic, the debt burden is at a controlled level, the operating margin increased in the reporting year 2024, the company continues to consistently generate high free cash flow and pay shareholders good dividends. At the same time, Toyota is in the process of business transformation, like all other automakers, and is facing increasing competition from Chinese fast-growing automakers. After Toyota shares fell by 24%, their valuation approached its fair value. The fair valuation of Toyota shares is $191 per share, which is only 1% lower than the current price.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) succeeded against all odds. It went against tech giants like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and niche incumbents like Unity Software Inc. (U), and still came out on top. It is clear that they're doing something right. In the lucrative mobile app economy, I can't think of a better company to gain exposure to. The bullish stance, however, doesn't come without risk. AppLovin is a crowded trade. The recent dip on the back of half-baked 3 short-seller reports - which have now been widely disputed - opens a rare opportunity. However, management needs to keep the growth narrative alive to maintain the share price.

