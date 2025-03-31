General Motors (NYSE:GM) faces considerable headwinds from the impending imposition of tariffs on vehicle and part imports into the US. This comes after the company's decision to abandon its robotaxi initiative, which takes considerable upside off the table, despite strengthening
General Motors: Further Downside Likely
Summary
- General Motors faces significant headwinds from impending tariffs on vehicle and part imports.
- Tariffs could also tip the US economy into recession, further straining GM's financials.
- The decision to abandon Cruise has also removed potential upside, although it will strengthen cash flows in the short term.
- The combination of tariffs, macroeconomic risks, and GM's debt makes the stock unattractive at this time.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.