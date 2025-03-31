Jingrui Wang Pu Holdings Seeks US IPO On Excessive Valuation

Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Jingrui Wang Pu Holdings Group Ltd. aims to raise $6.25 million in an IPO but faces high valuation expectations and numerous risks.
  • The company sells branded electric appliances in China, showing growing revenue but variable margins and reduced cash flow from operations.
  • The market for home appliances in China is large but slow-growing, with heavy competition from online platforms.
  • Given the high EV/EBITDA multiple of 53x and thin capitalization, my outlook is to sell (avoid) the JRWP IPO.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Home appliance

3alexd

Jingrui Is Growing But Risks And Valuation Are High

Jingrui Wang Pu Holdings Group Ltd. (JRWP) has filed to raise $6.25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.92K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

More on JRWP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JRWP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News