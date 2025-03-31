CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) came to the public markets on Friday, March 28, 2025, with a relatively lackluster price performance, opening and closing at its IPO price of $40/share. This is a -21% dispersion from analyst expectations of $51/share, reducing the equity sale by roughly $900mm from the
CoreWeave: The $11.9b OpenAI Contract That The Market Is Ignoring
Summary
- CoreWeave, Inc.'s IPO opened and closed at $40/share, below analyst expectations, but has significant growth potential with a $11.9b MSA with OpenAI that may have been ignored by the market.
- CoreWeave has 1.3GW of power capacity under contract while utilizing only 360MW, allowing for the firm to scale operations to cater to its growing market.
- CoreWeave's business model shifted towards a more durable revenue model in 2024, with 96% of revenue under committed contracts.
- Risks include dependency on Microsoft and market volatility, but the OpenAI partnership and growth potential justify a positive outlook.
- CRWV shares may be volatile in the near-term as market sentiment towards the hyperscalers has been relatively negative.
