Why The 'Trump Recession' May Not Materialize

Summary

  • Despite recent market volatility and fears of recession and stagflation, I believe the market is overreacting and not weighing long-term fundamentals accurately.
  • The market's current panic-driven selloff is creating significant buying opportunities in high-quality tech stocks, with many now trading at attractive valuations.
  • The upcoming April 2 tariffs have created uncertainty, but the long-term benefits of new economic policies could outweigh short-term turbulence.
  • I maintain a year-end SPX target of 6,800, expecting the market to recover as it digests news and focuses on positive developments like tax cuts and fiscal spending.

USD dollar banknote is torn with recession wording on red background for United of America risk of great economic depression crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Last week, we discussed the state of the markets and what could happen around April 2. This week, we will continue the theme as April 2, also known as "Liberation Day," approaches.

Despite surging by 2% on Monday

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AVGO, AMZN, GOOG, TSLA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

