PGIM Jennison Rising Dividend Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The PGIM Jennison Rising Dividend Fund underperformed the S&P 500, with notable detractors in information technology and consumer discretionary sectors.
- Strong performance contributors included JPMorgan, Cheniere Energy, Goldman Sachs, GE Vernova, and Williams Companies.
- Optimism surged in 2024 following a Republican sweep, driving a robust market rally and shaping expectations for 2025 under the Trump administration.
- The Fund is overweight in industrials, utilities, financials, health care, and energy, while underweight in information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary.
