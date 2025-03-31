Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 8:00 January 1, 0000 8:48 AM ET

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Q4 2024 - Earnings Conference Call

March, 31, 2025, 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Ayvas - Investor Relations

Jim Kras - Chief Executive Officer

Kostas Dafoulas - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti - The Maxim Group

Brian Kennedy - Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden AG Incorporated 2024 Fourth Quarter Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and a question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ted Ayvas, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Ted Ayvas

Thanks, Ali. Good morning, and thank you for joining Edible Garden's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call and business update. On the call with us today are Jim Krass, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden and Kostas Dafoulas, Interim CFO of Edible Garden. Earlier this morning, the company announced its operating results for the three months and year ended December, 31, 2024. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.ediblegardenag.com. In addition, the company will file its annual report on Form 10k with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later today, which can also be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (212) 671-1020. Before Mr. Krass reviews the company's operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provides a business update, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of