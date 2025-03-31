PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equities posted strong returns in 2024, with the S&P 500 advancing over 25%, driven by mega-cap tech stocks for the second consecutive year.
- Despite mixed fourth-quarter performance, growth stocks outperformed, particularly in large- and mid-cap segments, while valuation factors detracted across all strategies.
- PGIM Quantitative Solutions' strategies outperformed benchmarks for the fourth consecutive year, leveraging growth and momentum factors, especially in the large-cap space.
- The investment process employs a dynamic, quantitative approach, balancing value, growth, and quality factors to construct a diversified core Fund aimed at consistent alpha generation.
