Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Diantha Duvall

Thank you, and welcome to Curis' fourth quarter 2024 business update call. Before we begin, I would like to encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website at www.curis.com to find our fourth quarter 2024 business update press release and related financial tables. I would also like to remind everyone that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based upon our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For additional details, please see our SEC filings.

Joining me on today's call are Jim Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Zung, Chief Development Officer. We will also be available for a question-and-answer period at the end of the call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Dentzer

Thank you, Diantha. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Curis' fourth quarter business update call.

We made great progress this quarter in both NHL and AML. Let's start with our TakeAim Lymphoma study which is evaluating emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib in PCNSL. Before we discuss the clinical data, I'd like to highlight the encouraging feedback we received from the EMA and FDA on the potential for conditional