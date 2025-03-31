PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Value Fund marginally outperformed its benchmark, the Russell Mid-Cap Value Index, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The S&P 500 gained 25.02% in 2024, with back-to-back annual gains of over 20% for the first time in 25 years.
- Bullish investors focus on Trump's pro-business stance, strong U.S. economy, earnings growth, easing inflation, and consumer spending.
- U.S. equity markets saw mixed returns in Q4 2024, with mid-cap value stocks underperforming growth stocks significantly.
- Despite strong equity performance, stock valuations are stretched, and potential disruptive events could impact an overheated market.
