Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has an exciting year ahead with its first commercial international deployment and the initial realization of revenue. The Street is projecting $29 million in sales this year, while the company has secured two customers
Archer Aviation: Sky High Valuation
Summary
- I believe Archer Aviation’s Abu Dhabi flights will attract investors' attention, but not enough to justify the current valuation without FAA type certification.
- I'm projecting only partial revenue recognition from the ~$50M in launch edition deals this year, and I believe the Street's $29M estimate is likely closer to the actual figure.
- I find the forward P/S ratio north of 110 excessive, especially without visibility on the US market entry.
- I anticipate the FAA could wait for operational data from Abu Dhabi before resolving certification issues, likely pushing the type rating approval to 2026 or later.
- I suggest holding until there's concrete progress on US certification. Without it, the upside is speculative and the risk/reward isn’t favorable.
