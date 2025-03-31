The company could not have chosen a worse time to go public, with AI enthusiasm seriously beginning to wane in the last two months.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV ) IPO’d last week to an underwhelming reception .

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Joint the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video