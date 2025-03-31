Willdan Group: An Interesting Energy Efficiency Play

Mar. 31, 2025 11:27 AM ETWilldan Group, Inc. (WLDN) StockWLDN
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Willdan Group, Inc.'s shares have been trading volatile, trading between $10-$50 over the past decade, as solid positioning is not always backed up by real execution.
  • Despite strong 2024 results and an improved guidance for 2025, questions on execution and organic growth persist, warranting cautious optimism.
  • Trading at a 20 times realistic earnings multiple, I remain cautious about WLDN stock, needing more confidence in organic growth in order to create a compelling buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Lit light bulb with coins beside it. Energy tariffs.

Daniele Mezzadri

Investors in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) have witnessed quite some volatility in the past. Shares have traded in a wide range as investors have grown both upbeat and downbeat on this very interestingly positioned consultancy and

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.7K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WLDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WLDN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WLDN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News