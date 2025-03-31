PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Review / Commentary
Summary
- The S&P 500 declined more than 2% in December, but advanced2.41% in the fourth quarter.
- The PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund was in-line with its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, during the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Given the risk backdrop, we anticipate more moderate returns and heightened volatility in coming quarters.
