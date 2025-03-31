PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Review / Commentary

PGIM Investments
22 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 declined more than 2% in December, but advanced2.41% in the fourth quarter.
  • The PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Value Fund was in-line with its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Given the risk backdrop, we anticipate more moderate returns and heightened volatility in coming quarters.

Increase value service, growth value, company value added, business leverage valuable ERP systems growth concept, digital marketing leadership success target, UUID, FaaS

rawintanpin/iStock via Getty Images

MARKET REVIEW

The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) declined more than 2% in December, but advanced 2.41% in the fourth quarter, closing out another strong year with a gain of 25.02%. The S&P 500 saw back-to-back annual gains of

This article was written by

PGIM Investments
22 Followers
PGIM Investments, a subsidiary of PFI, is an investment adviser and the investment manager to all PGIM US open-end investment companies and manager or administrator to closed-end investment companies. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by PGIM Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use PGIM Investments' official channels.

Recommended For You

About TASVX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TASVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TASVX
--
TSVAX
--
TSVRX
--
TSVQX
--
TRACX
--
PSVDX
--
PSVKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News